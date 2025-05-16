Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to restart on Saturday, May 17, and the first game after a halt of nearly 10 days is between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to restart on Saturday, May 17, with a high-voltage game between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Fans of RCB, which is currently sitting in the 2nd position in the Points Table, have something more to cheer about as their star player is set to return for the remainder of the tournament. Yes, you read it right! RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has resumed batting following a recovery from a finger injury on his right hand that needed 10 days to heal.

How did Patidar suffer injury?

Raja Patidar picked up the injury while fielding against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3. He was advised to use a splint to safeguard the finger and avoid training for a minimum of 10 days before evaluating the injury. Patidar was spotted resuming practice two days before RCB's matchup against KKR in Bengaluru.

Patidar is expected to fill in for Devdutt Padikkal, who has been sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad for remainder of IPL 2025

RCB squad: Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shephard, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Mayank Agrawal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh and Mohit Rathee.