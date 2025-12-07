Good news for RCB fans as Karnataka Deputy CM confirms IPL matches will not be shifted from Chinnaswamy

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has said that Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL matches will not be moved from Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar said that the matches of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) will not be shifted out of Bengaluru. Recently, there were several reports circulated online claiming that the home venue of RCB might get shifted in the next edition of IPL, following a stampede incident that took place earlier this year during victory celebrations.

A few days ago, the Public Works Department (PWD) issued a formal notice to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), ordering it to submit a detailed structural safety report of the venue. Now, the Deputy CM has assured that proper attention to crowd management will be given at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in future matches.

''This is a matter of respect for the state of Karnataka and Bengaluru. We will take steps to ensure that the next IPL matches are held here. We will allow whatever matches are available in the coming days. I am a member of the KSCA. When I was young, Nagaraj gave me a membership. His son is my classmate. I know many people from Brijesh Patel, including Anil Kumble and Prasanna. I voted for the ones I wanted,'' DK Shivkumar said.

''I am a cricket fan. We will take care that the recent disaster does not happen again and ensure that the stadium’s dignity remains. The stadium will be developed by managing the crowd within the legal framework. In addition, we will build a bigger stadium as an alternative,'' he added.

Not only this, he also said that another bigger venue will be constructed. ''Along with this, we will also develop an alternative stadium, a large one. After the incidents that happened last year and the issues that followed, there were talks of shifting the IPL elsewhere. But from now on, no IPL will be shifted; we will conduct it right here. This is the pride of Karnataka and Bengaluru, and we will protect it. Whatever needs to be done, we will ensure it is taken care of going forward,'' he further said.

For those unversed, a stampede incident took place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in June during the RCB victory celebrations, which claimed 11 lives and left nearly 50 injured.