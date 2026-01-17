FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Good news for RCB and Virat Kohli fans as the KSCA has received state government approval to host IPL and international matches at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The clearance paves the way for the return of high-profile games and packed crowds at the iconic venue.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 08:02 PM IST

Good news for RCB and Virat Kohli fans as KSCA gets state government nod to host IPL, international matches at Chinnaswamy stadium
International cricket and IPL matches are set to return to Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium. In a significant development, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has received approval from the Karnataka government to host these events at the venue.

KSCA shared this news via a press release, which further states: "The permission is subject to compliance with specific terms and conditions prescribed by the Government and the concerned authorities. KSCA is confident of fulfilling all the stipulated conditions. The Association has already presented a detailed compliance roadmap before the Expert Review Committee and remains fully committed to implementing all safety, security, and crowd-management measures in letter and spirit."

Following the tragic incident on June 4 last year, when a trophy celebration escalated into a stampede resulting in 11 fatalities, no matches have taken place at the venue due to security concerns. The recently held Vijay Hazare Trophy matches were also not assigned to this venue, leading to most games - including the final - being moved to the BCCI Centre of Excellence located on the outskirts of the city. Consequently, Bengaluru did not host any matches during last year's Women's World Cup and is not listed as a venue for the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup.

Nevertheless, in early December, the Karnataka cabinet granted a conditional approval to host IPL matches at Chinnaswamy, with the newly appointed KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad prioritizing the revival of the venue.

With the World Cup schedule already established, Chinnaswamy will welcome a major event for the first time since 2025 during this year's IPL as RCB defends its title.

The debate, responses, and the true events that unfolded behind the scenes?

In the wake of the tragic loss of 11 lives, including children, on June 4th, Chinnaswamy was shut down for all cricket activities. The Women’s World Cup matches, including the final, were relocated to another venue, while RCB sought to finalize Navi Mumbai and Raipur as their two locations for IPL 2026.

After the incident, multiple arrests occurred, and the team management faced scrutiny regarding their involvement, particularly after the police initially denied permission for a parade. Nevertheless, the situation has eased over the past few months.

Meanwhile, KSCA president Prasad was resolute in his efforts to bring the IPL back to the state, engaging in numerous discussions with government officials to facilitate this. Just two days ago, RCB revealed the installation of AI-driven cameras at the stadium to monitor fan movement, which increased the likelihood of obtaining the necessary clearance.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Bengaluru will host all their home matches this year at Chinnaswamy or if some will take place outside the city. The franchise is anticipated to clarify this in the coming days, as the IPL is scheduled to commence in just over two months.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
