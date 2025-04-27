CRICKET
Ever since the beginning of IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings fans have been wondering whether this is Mahendra Singh Dhoni's final season. Here's what the former CSK all-rounder said about MSD's future plans.
MS Dhoni, who is currently leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, is struggling with the team's performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. CSK's chances of qualifying for the Playoffs are getting thinner with each match as the team has already lost 7 out of nine games so far. Fans of the Chennai-based IPL franchise are not only concerned about the team's Playoffs' qualification but also the future of its skipper, MS Dhoni. However, as per a former CSK player, CSK fans will see Dhoni play for the team for at least one more IPL season.
In a viral video, former CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina, in a chat with TV host Jatin Sapru, is seen highlighting the poor performance of the team in all departments, batting, bowling, and fielding. ''I hope that next season, they (CSK) come with better planning. And Dhoni is going to play for one more season, for sure,'' Raina said.
In the chat, Raina also talked about how Dhoni never had a hand in choosing players in an auction. ''They always say MS Dhoni makes the final call. But to be very honest, I never attended any of the auctions. I was never a part of those discussions. I always talked about the players who were retained. MS might get a call about whether to go ahead with a player or not - but he's not that involved,'' he added.
''The core group handles the auction, you can imagine, Dhoni can't have this type of auction. He would maybe name four or five players he wants, and out of them, a few would be retained. Even if an uncapped player is working hard, look at MS Dhoni, being a 43-year-old captain, still giving everything,'' he further said.
Chennai Super Kings is currently standing at the bottom of the Points Table with just two wins in 9 games. CSK also has had the worst IPL season so far, as they lost to several teams at their home ground, which was their stronghold for so many years. At Chepauk, CSK lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after 17 years and Delhi Capitals (DC) after 10 years.
