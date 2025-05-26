Abhishek Sharma joined Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2019 and has been a key player for the team over the years, contributing both with the bat and with the ball occasionally.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star batter Abhishek Sharma on Sunday scripted history as he joined an elite list, becoming the only batter to score over 400 runs in successive Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, each with a strike rate exceeding 180. Abhishek achieved this milestone during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match No. 68 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Other IPL records

With this feat, Abhishek Sharma is now the only second batter to have multiple IPL seasons with 400+ runs at a 180+ strike rate. Apart from him, Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Glenn Maxwell has this record to his name in IPL seasons 2014 and 2023.

Abhishek Sharma is also only the second batter to score 400+ runs in an IPL season with a 200+ strike rate, the other player being Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell, who scored 510 runs in 2019.

Abhishek Sharma's SRH journey

After being picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2018, Abhishek Sharma joined SRH the next year. In 77 IPL matches, the Hyderabad opener has made 1,816 runs, with an average of 27.10 and a strike rate of 162, which includes 9 half-centuries and one century.

Abhishek also holds the record for the joint-fastest 50 by an SRH batter, off just 16 balls. He has been a key player for SRH over the years, contributing both with the bat and with the ball occasionally.

