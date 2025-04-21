Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran, whose IPL team currently stands in the bottom two in the Points Table, finally has something to cheer about. Three of her team's star players have been rewarded for their consistent performance. Check out the full story.

Kavya Maran, the owner of Hyderabad-based IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, finally has something to cheer about. Despite her team currently being in the bottom of the IPL 2025 Points Table, a few SRH players have been rewarded by the cricket controlling body for their consistent performances. Yes, you read it right. These players include Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who have been rewarded with BCCI central contracts. Ishan Kishan, who was previously dropped from the central contract list for allegedly ignoring domestic cricket for the IPL, has made his comeback this year to the list in Grade C.

On the other hand, Nitish and Abhishek are the newest entrants in the BCCI central contract list, along with Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy. These four players also feature in the category C list.

BCCI's pay-grade category-wise

The BCCI central contracts are divided into 4 grades, and the players in these categories get paid accordingly. Check it out here.

Grade A+ (Rs 7 crore): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja

Grade A (Rs 5 crore): Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant

Grade B (Rs 3 crore): Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer

Grade C (Rs 1 crore): Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Harshit Rana

A few players, who were a part of BCCI's central contracts, have also been dropped from the new list. These players include Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Sharma, KS Bharat, Avesh Khan, and Ravichandran Ashwin.