Good news for IPL fans! BCCI to allow 50% crowd capacity - Check how you can buy tickets HERE

IPL's ticketing partner BookMyShow on Friday said that audience capacity for the current season has been increased to 50 per cent from April 6.

The Maharashtra government had initially allowed 25 per cent crowds at all the four venues - Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Gahunje in Pune.

"Ticket sales for the next set of matches are live even as the BCCI has announced an increase in stadium occupancy to 50%, which was earlier capped at 25% thereby extending the opportunity for many more fans across India and beyond to experience the IPL action live in the stadia," BookMyShow claimed in a media release.

The Maharashtra government had on Thursday decided to do away with all the COVID restrictions, from April 2 in the entire.

How to book tickets for IPL 2022?

Fans can login to the official website of IPL - www.iplt20.com to grab tickets for the latest season of the extravaganza, or they can simply book their tickets through BookMyShow as well.

Earlier, the BCCI had revealed that keeping in line with covid guidelines, only four venues had been shortlisted for the league stage of the IPL 2022 season. That means, the four stadiums, namely, Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will play hosts to 70 league games, after which the playoffs will take place.

While the venues for the playoffs are yet to be announced by the BCCI, as per some earlier reports, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad could be given the hosting rights for the playoffs, however, there is still no confirmation regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will face off against Punjab Kings in tonight's high-voltage clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. You can also follow our live blog for the KKR vs PBKS match here.

