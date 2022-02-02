Good news for Indian cricket fans! IPL 2022 set to be held entirely in India - Reports

Over the past two years, despite the best efforts of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the coronavirus pandemic has forced the board's hand. Indian Premier League (IPL) has been continuously affected by the pandemic for the past two years.

In 2020, IPL was held entirely in UAE, while it returned to India in 2021, the cash-rich league had to be suspended amid rising coronavirus cases, and it was held in two legs with the latter being shifted to UAE.

A similar threat had been looming large over the upcoming IPL 2022 season, however, as per the latest reports, BCCI are likely to hold the entire edition in India itself.

The board had been planning to host the league in India for quite some time, but again due to the rising covid cases, South Africa and UAE were also being mooted as alternatives. However, much to the relief of BCCI, covid cases are once again going down all across the nation.



A bidding war on the cards



Here are the 10 Marquee Players at the 2022 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/lOF1hBCp8o February 1, 2022

Many states have reduced their restrictions as part of covid-protocols, which comes as a major boost for Indian cricket fans. It remains to be seen, however, whether the league will be held across the nation, in home and away format, as usual, or in a bio-secure bubble with just a couple of venues.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the league phase of IPL 2022 could be held in Maharashtra with playoffs to be held in Ahmedabad, but a final decision should arrive soon with the IPL mega auction inching closer with each passing day.

All 10 IPL franchises have reportedly urged the BCCI to clear out the air regarding the venues ahead of the IPL mega auction slated to be held in Bengaluru on February 12,13.

After Lucknow Super Giants and the Ahmedabad franchise joined the cash-rich league, the total number of matches will rise to 74 for IPL 2022.