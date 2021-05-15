Good news for David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith - Here's why

After being in quarantine for 10 days in the Maldives, the Australian players have finally something to cheer about. After the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended on May 4 due to a rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the bio-bubble.

Due to the travel ban put by Australia on passengers coming from India due to the destructive second wave of COVID in India, nearly 37 Australian players, commentators and support staff members had to go to the Maldives and serve a 10-day quarantine till the travel ban is lifted on May 15.

Now in good news for the likes of David Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith among many others, the first plane from India after the lifting of the ban has landed in Australia on Saturday morning. Initially set to carry 150 passengers, the plane flew 70 passengers from New Delhi as 72 were barred from boarding the flight after 48 tested positive in the last 48 hours and the rest were deemed close contacts.

The plane touched down in Darwin on Saturday.

Earlier, the Australian government had pronounced a 5-year jail term and hefty fines for those coming from India.

Also read IPL 2021 suspended: Australian players to reach Maldives and complete mandatory quarantine

Since the ban expired Saturday midnight, now the 37 Australians soon will be able to return home from the Maldives and reunited with their families after being subjected to a 10-day quarantine in a third country altogether.