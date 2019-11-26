'Gone but never forgotten': Kohli, Sehwag and other Indian cricketers pay homage to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack heroes

Headlines

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

World Cup 2023: Hotel rates soar in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Gone but never forgotten': Kohli, Sehwag and other Indian cricketers pay homage to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack heroes

Its been 11 years since terror struck Mumbai on the eve of Thursday, November 26, 2008.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 03:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Its been 11 years since terror struck Mumbai on the eve of Thursday, November 26, 2008.

10 Pakistani terrorists - who arrived by sea route - opened fire indiscriminately, killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others.

While the attack took places years ago, the memory of the terror is fresh in the minds of the people. Remembering the bravehearts, Indian cricketers took to Twitter to pay homage to the martyrs.

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli said that the breakhearts are ‘gone but never forgotten’.“Remembering the bravehearts and the innocent civilians who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten,” Kohli tweeted.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav tweeted, “Prayers go out for all the innocent lives lost on this tragic day in 2008. We will never forget and may the souls of all innocent victims who lost their lives rest in peace”.

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara also paid homage to the victims on Twitter, “A silent prayer for those who lost their lives untimely on 26/11#MumbaiTerrorAttack and the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect us”.

Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal wrote, "To the police officers, armed forces, special forces, civilians & their families whose lives were forever changed on this day, we will not forget. We shall forever have you in our prayers. #NeverForget #MumbaiAttacks".

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a picture of Shaheed Tukaram Omble as he wrote, "One of the many heroes of 26/11 and of the greatest son of our soil- Shaheed Tukaram Omble. What he did is beyond words- the courage, the presence of mind and the selflessness demonstrated at that time- no words, no awards can do justice. Garv hai bahut aise mahaan insaan par".

Suresh Raina also prayed for the innocent lives that were lost. he tweeted, "26/11 took innocent lives as it gave birth to unsung heroes and martyrs who continue to inspire us with their valour. My salute to those who gave up their lives to protect us. We will always remember you fondly. MumbaiTerrorAttack".

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav paid tribute saying, "Tribute to all the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect Mumbai and prayers for all the innocent citizens who lost their lives in this tragic incident. #wewillneverforget".

The ghastly attacks lasted for four days in which Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hotel Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Hotel Trident, Nariman House, Leopold Café, Cama Hospital and Wadi Bunder were attacked, inflicting huge damage to public and private properties. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi announces agri-drones for 10 crore women; highlights female leadership

'Face life with self-confidence': CM MK Stalin after NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

This superstar appeared in first remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don; and not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh

Meet IIT-IIM alumnus who leads Rs 80,077 crore company

Jailer box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth’s film holds well on Monday, within touching distance of Rs 350 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE