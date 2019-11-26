'Gone but never forgotten': Kohli, Sehwag and other Indian cricketers pay homage to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack heroes

Its been 11 years since terror struck Mumbai on the eve of Thursday, November 26, 2008.

10 Pakistani terrorists - who arrived by sea route - opened fire indiscriminately, killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others.

While the attack took places years ago, the memory of the terror is fresh in the minds of the people. Remembering the bravehearts, Indian cricketers took to Twitter to pay homage to the martyrs.

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli said that the breakhearts are ‘gone but never forgotten’.“Remembering the bravehearts and the innocent civilians who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten,” Kohli tweeted.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav tweeted, “Prayers go out for all the innocent lives lost on this tragic day in 2008. We will never forget and may the souls of all innocent victims who lost their lives rest in peace”.

Prayers go out for all the innocent lives lost on this tragic day in 2008.



Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara also paid homage to the victims on Twitter, “A silent prayer for those who lost their lives untimely on 26/11#MumbaiTerrorAttack and the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives to protect us”.

Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal wrote, "To the police officers, armed forces, special forces, civilians & their families whose lives were forever changed on this day, we will not forget. We shall forever have you in our prayers. #NeverForget #MumbaiAttacks".

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a picture of Shaheed Tukaram Omble as he wrote, "One of the many heroes of 26/11 and of the greatest son of our soil- Shaheed Tukaram Omble. What he did is beyond words- the courage, the presence of mind and the selflessness demonstrated at that time- no words, no awards can do justice. Garv hai bahut aise mahaan insaan par".

Suresh Raina also prayed for the innocent lives that were lost. he tweeted, "26/11 took innocent lives as it gave birth to unsung heroes and martyrs who continue to inspire us with their valour. My salute to those who gave up their lives to protect us. We will always remember you fondly. MumbaiTerrorAttack".

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav paid tribute saying, "Tribute to all the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect Mumbai and prayers for all the innocent citizens who lost their lives in this tragic incident. #wewillneverforget".

The ghastly attacks lasted for four days in which Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hotel Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Hotel Trident, Nariman House, Leopold Café, Cama Hospital and Wadi Bunder were attacked, inflicting huge damage to public and private properties.