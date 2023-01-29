'Gold-standard meeting': Neeraj Chopra meets Team India ahead of U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final

Image Source: BCCI

Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra paid a visit to the Indian contingent on the eve of their U19 T20 Women's World Cup final against England on Sunday, as revealed by the BCCI in a post. The meeting was a source of inspiration for the team, as they prepare to take on the formidable English side in the championship match.

The post, captioned "A Gold-standard meeting! Javelin thrower and Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra interacted with Team India ahead of the U-19 T20 World Cup Final!", showcased the superstar javelin thrower in a variety of emotions as he engaged with the U-19 squad. The meeting was a proof to the power of sportsmanship and camaraderie, as the Olympic champion shared his wisdom and experience with the young athletes.

Neeraj has extensive experience in managing high-pressure situations, and he has generously shared his insights and strategies for dealing with the mounting pressure that players often face.

Neeraj Chopra has set a lofty goal for himself in the new year: to break the 90-meter mark with his javelin. “I'm determined to answer this question once and for all in 2021,” Chopra declared during a video conference from England earlier this month.

Meanwhile, India captain Shafali Verma will attempt to make history when she leads her team against England in the inaugural ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday, January 29. Despite their success on the international stage, the Indian women’s cricket team has never won a World Cup at any level, and the young batter, who has been part of two World Cup and one Commonwealth Games final with the senior team, will be determined to bring the long-awaited title home.

In the U-19 World Cup semi-final, India registered a commanding eight-wicket victory after their bowlers restricted a formidable New Zealand side to a sub-par 107/9. Leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra spearheaded the bowling attack, claiming 3/20, while Shafali conceded only seven runs in her four overs, taking one wicket.

In response, Shweta Sehrawat, the tournament's leading scorer, delivered a ruthless half-century to guide India to a triumphant finish. Her masterful innings was the decisive factor in India's emphatic victory.

