'Going to mankad someone next year': Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag sends out a fierce warning

Riyan Parag (File Photo)

Riyan Parag, an Indian all-rounder is the latest player to weigh in on the continuing discussion in cricket concerning whether or not running out at the non-striker's end for backing up is permissible.

Parag resorted to his own Twitter profile to announce that he will'mankad' someone next year, joking that it will spark a lively argument on social media. Riyan Parag is also a Rajasthan Royals teammate of Jos Buttler. Buttler was mankaded by then-Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin in the IPL 2019.

"Im going to mankad/run out sm1 next year and it’s gonna create a fun twitter debate," Parag wrote in his tweet, which he shared a couple of hours ago.

Im going to mankad/run out sm1 next year and it’s gonna create a fun twitter debate — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) October 15, 2022

Surprisingly, Parag made the remark on Twitter after a reporter questioned the captains during the T20 World Cup pre-tournament press conference about whether they would be comfortable having one of their bowlers run out the non-striker for backing up too early ahead of the crease during the tournament.

However, none of the eight captains raised their hands, prompting the ICC media manager to interfere and move on to take other questions.

Meanwhile, Australian captain Aaron Finch on Friday said that mankads are 'fair game' if a bowler warns the batsman for backing up too far before bowling the ball. Finch was referring to an altercation between Mitchell Starc and Jos Buttler during Australia's third and final T20I against England. Starc was seen telling the umpires that Jos Buttler was backing up too far ahead of the crease at the non-striker's end.

"I think if guys get a warning, then it's fair game after that. That would go for most teams, I assume, if you give a batter a warning, because you think that they're gaining a little bit too much ground before the ball is bowled. But I'm not a big fan, personally," Finch said.

The 'Mankading' debate has gained traction throughout the cricketing globe since England's Charlotte Dean was run out at the non- striker's end by Indian women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma for backing up too early.

The event occurred late last month at Lord's during the third and final One-Day International (ODI) between India and England. Sharma chose to run out Dean at the non-end striker's in order to give India the one wicket needed to win the game.

