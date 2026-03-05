'Going to be very quiet': Sam Curran eyes Wankhede silence; Morne Morkel backs Abhishek Sharma, warns of dew factor

England all-rounder Sam Curran has vowed to silence the Wankhede crowd ahead of the high-voltage clash, while India bowling coach Morne Morkel backed Abhishek Sharma to play freely and advised him to start fresh. Morkel also warned that heavy dew could become a major factor in the crucial encounter.

England all-rounder Sam Curran made a daring claim, asserting that the Wankhede crowd would be silent on Thursday night during the semifinal against India. Curran echoed the sentiments of Pat Cummins, who had previously made a similar remark regarding the Ahmedabad crowd ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

India and England are set to clash in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5. This matchup marks the third consecutive T20 World Cup where India and England face off in a semifinal, with the victors of the last two encounters being crowned champions.

"It's a fantastic stadium and obviously very iconic. I am sure it’s going to be very quiet on Thursday night. We are not fearing anything and both teams are excited by the challenge of Thursday night... If the crowd is silent, England would be doing well," he said while speaking to the media before the match.

Morkel’s key advice for Abhishek Sharma

Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel expressed his support for the struggling Abhishek Sharma, encouraging him to regain his form in the semifinal against England. The top-ranked T20I batter has had a tough time making an impact at the T20 World Cup, accumulating only 80 runs in six matches, with just one half-century to his name.

During the pre-match press conference, Morkel stood by Abhishek, who has faced criticism for his lackluster performance. Abhishek will have the chance to play at a venue where he previously scored a remarkable 135 runs off 54 balls against England last year, which remains the highest T20I score by an Indian.

"I think just sometimes this game can be hard on you, cruel on you. A similar situation that Sanju found himself in. In your career, you are going to find moments like this. And this is good growth for him, it is good learning for him. For a young sort of guy finding his feet in international cricket, this will only help him down the line in Indian cricket," Morkel said.

However, the South African coach expressed confidence in Abhishek's ability to bounce back, stating that the explosive left-hander is “one or two shots” away from regaining his rhythm. He also advised Abhishek to reflect on his positive moments and start anew.

"He is not a guy who worries too much about technique. Normally, those sorts of players take a lot more time to get into confidence. So like I said, it is a fresh page for him tomorrow. Opportunity to go and do well. Scored a hundred here against England not too long ago. For him, it is just tapping into those little videos and looking at his feel-good moments and building a blueprint and knowing he is starting on zero tomorrow. It is a new opportunity for him," the ex-Proteas pacer added.

Morne Morkel flags dew as major concern

The Team India bowling coach further emphasized the possible impact of dew, labeling it a ‘big concern.’ To mitigate the effects of dew, a special chemical has been applied to the fields during this T20 World Cup so far.

"I think dew is always a big concern. But that's again something you can't control: the toss. I think at Wankhede there's always that extra bit of bounce. Guys can trust the bounce and lead through the line that can also, as a bowler, bring you into the game. I just felt or feel that the margins here are a lot smaller. The ball travels; it's quite a small ground," he said.

Morkel expressed confidence in the top-ranked T20I spinner Varun Chakaravarthy to regain his form. The enigmatic spinner has not been at his peak during the Super 8 and will need to excel against England. Describing him as a match-winner, Morkel noted that Varun aims to elevate his performance consistently, which adds pressure on himself.

"I think he's a highly skilful guy, hard to pick once you walk into the crease. So for him it's just about getting that confidence with the ball, getting his speed, his length, control right, and not trying to overthink it," he said, adding, "I think with Varun at times, to his credit, he wants to be a big performer for the team. So he will put a little bit of pressure on himself. But he's a match-winner for us, and for him it's just to stay and bowl every ball and make sure it's his best ball," he said.

