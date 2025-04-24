The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan occurred during the winter of 2012-2013, when Pakistan visited India for a limited-overs series.

Following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of over 26 Indian lives, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has made it clear that India will not engage in any bilateral cricket matches with Pakistan. The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan took place during the winter of 2012-2013, when Pakistan visited India for a limited-overs series. India's most recent tour of Pakistan occurred in 2008 during the Asia Cup. However, India has not played bilateral cricket in Pakistan since the 2005-2006 season.

In light of the recent terrorist activities in Kashmir, which are believed to have external support, causing unrest and fear among both tourists and locals, Shukla emphasized, "We will not engage in bilateral cricket matches with Pakistan in the future."

"We are with the victims and we condemn it. Whatever our government will say, we will do. We don't play with Pakistan in bilateral series because of the government stand. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals going forward. But when it comes to ICC event we play due to ICC engagement. ICC is also aware whatever is happening they will to it," he told Sports Tak.

BCCI Secretary, Devajit Saikia, has also conveyed his heartfelt condolences regarding the tragic attack on innocent tourists.

“The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday. On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. In sharing their pain and grief, we stand hand in hand at this hour of tragedy," Saikia said.

Following the tragic terrorist attack, which marked the deadliest on Indian soil since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took steps to honor the lives lost during the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday evening. A moment of silence was respectfully observed at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, with players and officials from both teams donning black armbands as a sign of mourning. In a show of solidarity and respect, traditional celebratory elements such as fireworks, cheerleader performances, and other festivities were respectfully set aside.

