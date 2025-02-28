Kohli faced challenges on the Australian tour, finding it hard to keep up his initial success after hitting a century in the first Test in Perth.

Sanjay Bangar, the former batting coach of India, recently discussed the technical and mental adjustments Virat Kohli made after the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy to regain his form. Bangar, who worked closely with Kohli upon the team's return to India, emphasized Kohli's increased intensity, careful ball-watching, and improved bat swing technique, which focused on playing the ball as late as possible.

Kohli encountered difficulties during the Australian tour, struggling to maintain his early success after scoring a century in the first Test in Perth. His return to domestic cricket in the Ranji Trophy did not produce the expected results, and he faced challenges during the home ODI series against England leading up to the Champions Trophy. However, Kohli's luck turned in the UAE, where he scored an impressive unbeaten century against Pakistan in India's second match of the tournament, demonstrating his dominance and leaving little opportunity for the opposition to take advantage.

“He (Kohli) waited for the ball to come to him. He really wasn’t on the front foot all the time. He was willing to cover the infield as well. Against spin, what was good to see in the first half of his innings was that he was playing a lot off the back foot. Then once he got that confidence, he started coming forward. So, starting off the back foot and then gradually going on to the front foot was the plan," Bangar said on Star Sports.

“When Kohli was in form, his bat used to come from the second or third slip area, allowing him to play more controlled shots. He is a guy who leaves no stone unturned as far as preparation is concerned. He knew that he had to step up (after the Australia tour). He brought that intensity to his game, and one could see it in his body language," he added.

“What he did well was to watch the ball till the end, till it made contact with his bat. That’s something we discussed – to watch the ball like a hawk and give more than 100% to each delivery. He is hungry for runs and going by the innings he played (against Pakistan), he can easily play for another 3-4 years in international cricket," said Bangar.

India defeated Pakistan by six wickets, securing their spot in the semi-finals. Their next challenge will be against New Zealand on Sunday in their final league stage match to determine the top team in the table.

