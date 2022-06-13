'G.O.A.T spotted': Netizens react as MS Dhoni brings home a goat, wife Sakshi shares video

Netizens react to Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram reel featuring goats

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is known to be an animal lover and the legendary batsman brought home a goat recently, after which fans couldn't keep calm. Basically, Sakshi Dhoni recently shared a reel, wherein two goats can be seen hanging around in the garden of her house.

From the looks of it, the two goats are the latest pair of animals whom Dhoni may have bought, having already petted other animals such as dogs, horses, parrots etc. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper is known to have many pets in his home at Ranchi, and after seeing the two goats join up with other pets, fans started to talk about MS Dhoni the 'G.O.A.T'.

In sporting terms, 'G.O.A.T' means, Greatest of all time, and certainly, Dhoni belongs to that category.

Therefore, as soon as Sakshi Dhoni shared a glimpse of the new pets on her farm, fans couldn't help but ask for glimpses of 'Thala' who himself rarely posts on his social media handles.

Some other fans hailed Dhoni as the 'G.O.A.T' in the comments section of the reel shared by Sakshi.

Here's the video shared by Sakshi Dhoni on her Instagram:

Since Dhoni himself rarely posts on his social media handles, fans flock to Sakshi's profile, as they await glimpses of the legendary cricketer.

Recently, the veteran cricketer was questioned about his future with CSK, to which Dhoni gave an intriguing response as he confirmed his presence at the IPL 2023 with CSK.

"Definitely, because it will be unfair to not to say thank you to Chennai. Won't be nice to do that to CSK fans," said Dhoni upon being quizzed about his availability next season.