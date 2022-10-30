'GOAT Sharma': Fans hail Rohit after he becomes player with most appearances in T20 World Cup history

Source: ICC (Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the most capped player in the history of the T20 World Cup and fans simply couldn't keep calm. The match against South Africa was Rohit's 36th game in the history of T20 World Cup. He first played a World Cup for the Men in Blue in 2007 and has played in every T20 World Cup ever since.

As soon as BCCI tweeted about the same, as they congratulated the Indian skipper on his milestone, fans began to flood the comments section.

While some fans called him 'GOAT', others hailed his impact on the side. Twitter was flooded with reactions and congratulatory tweets. The 35-year-old even began his inning with a monstrous six but could only score 15 runs before falling prey to Lungi Ngidi.

Fans nonetheless were unfazed as they celebrated the milestone of Rohit.

Check how fans reacted to Rohit's sensational record:

Rohit Sharma becomes the most capped player in Men's T20 World Cup.

Most matches:

36 - ROHIT SHARMA

35 - Tillakaratne Dilshan

34 - Dwayne Bravo

34 - Shahid Afridi

34 - Shakib Al Hasan

34 - Shoaib Malik



Sharma played for India in all the T20 World Cups so far.

GOAT ROHIT SHARMA

