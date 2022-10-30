Search icon
'GOAT Sharma': Fans hail Rohit after he becomes player with most appearances in T20 World Cup history

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma became the most capped player in the history of T20 World Cup and fans simply couldn't keep calm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

Source: ICC (Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the most capped player in the history of the T20 World Cup and fans simply couldn't keep calm. The match against South Africa was Rohit's 36th game in the history of T20 World Cup. He first played a World Cup for the Men in Blue in 2007 and has played in every T20 World Cup ever since. 

As soon as BCCI tweeted about the same, as they congratulated the Indian skipper on his milestone, fans began to flood the comments section. 

While some fans called him 'GOAT', others hailed his impact on the side. Twitter was flooded with reactions and congratulatory tweets. The 35-year-old even began his inning with a monstrous six but could only score 15 runs before falling prey to Lungi Ngidi. 

Fans nonetheless were unfazed as they celebrated the milestone of Rohit. 

Check how fans reacted to Rohit's sensational record:

More to follow...

 

 

 

 

