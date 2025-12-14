FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'GOAT moment' for fans as Lionel Messi meets Sachin Tendulkar at iconic Wankhede stadium, receives 2011 World Cup–winning cricket jersey

Football icon Lionel Messi shared a special ‘GOAT moment’ with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. Messi graciously accepted India’s 2011 World Cup–winning jersey, delighting fans as two of sport’s greatest legends came together.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 07:19 PM IST

In a moment that excited sports enthusiasts throughout India, Argentine football legend Lionel Messi had a memorable encounter with cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar at Mumbai’s renowned Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. During his visit as part of the ‘GOAT India Tour 2025’, Messi shook hands with the Master Blaster and graciously accepted a cricket jersey.

Sachin presented Messi with his No.10 India jersey from the victorious 2011 World Cup. In return, Messi gifted him the FIFA World Cup ball that he secured with Argentina.

After wrapping up a series of events in Kolkata and Hyderabad, Messi arrived in Mumbai to enthusiastic crowds and fan excitement ahead of his appearance at the Wankhede Stadium. Photos and videos of Messi’s encounter with Tendulkar quickly spread online, with fans dubbing it a rare “GOAT moment” featuring two of the greatest athletes from their respective sports.

Joined by fellow footballers Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul, Messi was met with an enthusiastic welcome as fans traveled from all over Maharashtra and nearby states to catch a glimpse of the World Cup-winning star. Earlier, Messi's event in Kolkata concluded in a bit of chaos, but he was warmly welcomed in Hyderabad. It was an unforgettable evening for Hyderabad fans who gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as they experienced the presence of Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning icon, Lionel Messi, during the second stop of his 'GOAT India Tour 2025'. 

As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Messi created lasting memories for some children at the venue by playing with them for a few moments. During his stay in India, under-14 young football players from across the state will be chosen by the Maharashtra Sports Department, providing them the chance to train with Messi on Sunday. Delhi will mark Messi's final stop on the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday.

Also read| Gulfstream jets, luxury hotels and mega deals: How Lionel Messi's billion-dollar fortune dwarfs even cricket icon Virat Kohli

Also read| Gulfstream jets, luxury hotels and mega deals: How Lionel Messi's billion-dollar fortune dwarfs even cricket icon Virat Kohli
