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‘Go and ask them’: Morne Morkel reveals plan to bridge Rohit-Virat era with Shubman Gill

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has revealed how the team plans to tap into Rohit Sharma's and Virat Kohli's experience to support Shubman Gill’s side. Morkel encouraged the current generation to seek advice from the two veterans and benefit from their wealth of cricketing knowledge.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 09:12 PM IST

‘Go and ask them’: Morne Morkel reveals plan to bridge Rohit-Virat era with Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli (L) and Rohit Sharma (Courtesy: AFP)
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    Indian cricket is heading into a new era but Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma aren’t stepping out of the spotlight just yet. They’re still key to how the transition is unfolding. When Morne Morkel spoke before the first ODI against the West Indies he made it clear just how much the two senior batters continue to shape the team.

    Shubman Gill is now leading India and the team management is making a point to use Kohli and Rohit as living case studies for the younger squad members. Morkel didn’t just talk about what Kohli and Rohit offer on the field—he talked about what their presence means in conversations around the dressing room.

    “It’s always great to have that experience back in the team. Just to guide Shubman as well, I must say Shubman has done an exceptional job so far leading the team,” Morkel said. “But I’m always a big believer in your senior players and how they shape the team. I think different players in the team will feel more comfortable speaking to a certain senior individual and we’re quite fortunate that we’ve got a lot of experience in that.”

    The team isn’t just letting that experience sit on the sidelines, either. Morkel explained how coaches and management are pushing younger players to actually talk to Kohli and Rohit—ask them questions, learn from the battles they’ve fought in international cricket.

    “We’re quite fortunate that we’ve got that experience with the senior players and for us it’s just to keep on challenging the guys to have the conversation with the senior guys,” Morkel said. “We always throw out as many questions as possible in team meetings for the senior guys to speak and to share their experience.”

    But it’s not just about official meetings or team talks. The most interesting part is what happens during training, in those off-the-cuff moments at the nets. That’s where the real learning kicks in. Morkel didn’t shy away from emphasizing this.

    “But the challenge is to sometimes ask a younger guy while they’re batting in the nets, pick Virat’s brain, speak to Rohit about what is important with a new ball up front,” he said. “The more opportunities we can create for conversation with these guys, it’s all great for us.”

    Here, the team isn’t just hoping young players pick up wisdom by osmosis. India wants knowledge transfer to be intentional. Kohli knows the art of building an ODI innings inside out, while Rohit has spent years learning how to handle the new ball as an opener.

    For newcomers trying to make their mark this is gold. It’s more than just listening to famous players—it’s about encouraging the next generation to ask real question, to dig into how seniors have faced and solved problems the younger lot are only starting to come across. That’s not something you leave to luck. It’s how India wants its future built—one honest conversation at a time.

    Also read| Zaheer Khan reflects on memories with Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh as he kicks off new era at CSK

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