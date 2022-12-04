'Gloves pehan kar bhi catch nahi hoti': Fans slam Team India for humiliating 1-wicket defeat against Bangladesh

Image Source: Twitter

India is in Bangladesh for a three-match One-Day International series, with the opening match taking place on December 4, Sunday. As things stand, Litton Das won the toss and chose to bowl first on a bowling-friendly wicket, putting India on the back foot right immediately. To the chagrin of Indian supporters, the openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, were dismissed for low scores.

Dhawan was out for 7 runs, while Rohit, India's captain, returned to the dressing room after scoring only 27 runs. Virat Kohli, the Indian superstar in red-hot form, eventually managed to hit just 9 runs off 15 balls, putting Team India in serious jeopardy. After being on the receiving end for so long, it was KL Rahul who led Team India out of the maze.

The right-handed batter scored 73 runs off 70 balls to help India to a respectable total of 186 at the end of the first innings. Despite the poor score, many thought that the Indian speed attack had what it took to win the match.

Kuldeep Sen, the right-arm pacer, made his debut for the Men in Blue and demonstrated his talent with the ball by taking two wickets.

Mohammed Siraj stood up for India in the absence of Mohammed Shami and sparked a comeback with his three-for. Bangladesh eventually won the match with one wicket to spare, thanks to a valiant effort by Mehidy Hasan, and seized an early lead in the highly anticipated series.

Check out the reactions:

When there is important match: Rahul is there

When there is important catch : Rahul is there

Always there for to lost . best positive mindset. #INDvsBangladesh pic.twitter.com/gjBPAy597k — Divi (@divakar_vanga) December 4, 2022

Wonderful klol

How can you drop with gloves



Haarcbians now be like:

Worst captaincy by rohit. Arre batting aur bowling chalta hai fielding bhi Hage toh kahan ka worst captaincy pic.twitter.com/VzFQa1QA3O December 4, 2022

Still stick with same guys .play coming world cup..first time in last 20 yrs.most of cricket fans known we can't reach semi finals as well for last 2 wc..great gng stick with Iyer nd shekar nd pant and bhuvi nd chahal https://t.co/C2Nkl5HWZo will do wonders in CMG wc — suresh k (@suresh2461) December 4, 2022

Indian death bowling is surely a nightmare, and looks like they caught the Pakistani disease in fielding.#BANvIND — Perplexed (@CPerplexed) December 4, 2022

Not a single bowler in the side who can execute the yorkers ... You need to prepare death over specialists. If Coaches are not able to understand these things, what are they even doing?

Poor fielding acted as a catalyst in Bangladesh chase too!!#BANvIND — Virendra (@jolly_virendra) December 4, 2022

Indian team choking after turning the tables lol December 4, 2022

India is not winning World Cup 2023 with this mediocre team. The team management is more concerned with managing workload than fielding the best team. Fielders look jaded, batsmen out of form, and bowlers tentative. #BANvIND — Conjectural Truth (@sarkarstix) December 4, 2022

