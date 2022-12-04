Search icon
'Gloves pehan kar bhi catch nahi hoti': Fans slam Team India for humiliating 1-wicket defeat against Bangladesh

Bangladesh eventually won the match with one wicket to spare, thanks to a valiant effort by Mehidy Hasan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 02:04 PM IST

India is in Bangladesh for a three-match One-Day International series, with the opening match taking place on December 4, Sunday. As things stand, Litton Das won the toss and chose to bowl first on a bowling-friendly wicket, putting India on the back foot right immediately. To the chagrin of Indian supporters, the openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, were dismissed for low scores.

Dhawan was out for 7 runs, while Rohit, India's captain, returned to the dressing room after scoring only 27 runs. Virat Kohli, the Indian superstar in red-hot form, eventually managed to hit just 9 runs off 15 balls, putting Team India in serious jeopardy. After being on the receiving end for so long, it was KL Rahul who led Team India out of the maze.

The right-handed batter scored 73 runs off 70 balls to help India to a respectable total of 186 at the end of the first innings. Despite the poor score, many thought that the Indian speed attack had what it took to win the match.

Kuldeep Sen, the right-arm pacer, made his debut for the Men in Blue and demonstrated his talent with the ball by taking two wickets.

Mohammed Siraj stood up for India in the absence of Mohammed Shami and sparked a comeback with his three-for. Bangladesh eventually won the match with one wicket to spare, thanks to a valiant effort by Mehidy Hasan, and seized an early lead in the highly anticipated series.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma loses cool over Washington Sundar as latter doesn't go for a catch to dismiss Mehidy Hasan

