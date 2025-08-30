Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Glimpse of MS Dhoni...': Suresh Raina believes THIS player will do miracles as India’s future ODI captain; it's not Shubman Gill

Raina praised the player’s leadership qualities, seeing "a glimpse of MS Dhoni" in his calmness, positivity, and all-round skills in batting, bowling, and fielding. He highlighted his white-ball captaincy experience and ability to inspire, calling him a "players' captain" with great spirit.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 05:09 PM IST

'Glimpse of MS Dhoni...': Suresh Raina believes THIS player will do miracles as India's future ODI captain; it's not Shubman Gill
Many former players and analysts have voiced their support for Shubman Gill to take over the ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma. But, Suresh Raina, a former Indian cricketer, is backing Hardik Pandya. Pandya, who plays all-rounder for Baroda, won an Indian Premier League title with the Gujarat Titans. He was in the running for the T20I captaincy last year when Rohit and Kohli decided to leave that position. Still, the selectors chose Suryakumar Yadav as captain because they were worried about Pandya's fitness. Raina gave a different opinion, saying that Pandya has some of the same qualities as MS Dhoni. He compared Pandya to Kapil Dev, who led India to its first World Cup win in 1983.

“Shubman Gill any day, the way they decide but I think Hardik Pandya will do a lot of miracles in white-ball cricket as a captain. Even Shubman Gill can be that guy. Hopefully, he [Hardik] should become captain again. He has experience like Kapil Paji whether it’s batting, bowling or fielding,” said Raina on Shubankar Mishra’s YouTube channel.

“And he’s a very very positive guy. The way he has performed, he is a captain for the players. I see him as a glimpse of MS Dhoni in him, the way he interact and conduct on the ground, the energy, I like the most,” he added.

In 94 ODIs, Hardik has accumulated 1904 runs with an average of 32.82 and a strike rate of 110.89. With the ball, he has taken 91 wickets at an economy rate of 5.60. Even though he opted for Hadik as his preferred captain, Raina insisted that both Rohit and Kohli ought to participate in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

“Ro-Ko should play the 50-over World Cup because they won Champions Trophy. They have a lot of experience and you know Rohit will play domestics; he is even practicing. All depends on the selectors what team they are forming.”

In the meantime, it is expected that both Rohit and Virat will participate in India's forthcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting on October 19. This will mark the first international engagement for the pair since the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, which took place earlier this year in March.

