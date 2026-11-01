Glenn Phillips dethrones Phil Salt, smashes world record in New Zealand's consolation win over India

Glenn Phillips scripted history during New Zealand's seven-wicket victory over India in the fifth T20I, surpassing Phil Salt to claim a world record. His performance helped New Zealand secure a consolation win despite India taking the five-match series 3-2.

Glenn Phillips maintained his impressive form, remaining not out on 65 runs from just 38 balls as New Zealand successfully chased down a target of 192 in the fifth match. With a strike rate of 171.05, Phillips smashed 3 sixes and 8 fours during his innings. He set a world record by becoming the player with the highest runs in a T20I series, finishing with a remarkable total of 341 runs. His series included one century and three fifties, along with 20 sixes and 29 fours across five innings.

Phillips surpassed Phil Salt's previous record of 331 runs in a series against the West Indies in 2023. Mohammad Rizwan had also made a notable 316 runs against England in 2022, previously holding the top spot. Following them on the elite list are Sahil Chouhan with 297 runs and Mark Chapman with 290 runs.

Most runs in a bilateral series

341* G Phillips vs Ind 2026

331 P Salt vs WI 2023

316 Mohd Rizwan vs Eng 2022

297 Sahil Chouhan (Estonia) vs Cyprus 2024

290 M Chapman vs Pak 2023

In addition to his record for the most runs in a T20I series, Phillips now holds the record for the highest runs scored against a single opponent in a year, amassing 522 runs against India in 2026. Abhishek Sharma trails him with 431 runs against the New Zealand team.

Most runs vs an opposition in a calendar year

522 Glenn Phillips vs Ind (2026)

431 Abhishek Sharma vs NZ (2026)

398 Sahibzada Farhan vs SL (2026)

India started the series with a bang, clinching victory early by winning the first three matches. They chased down a target of 226 in the series opener and executed a thrilling chase of 181 runs in the second match, finishing in the final over.

In the third game, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishe provided a stellar start for India, completing the chase of 199 runs in just 13.2 overs. New Zealand ended their losing streak with a significant 87-run victory in the fourth match, successfully defending a target of 260. They comfortably chased down 192 runs in the fifth game.

The two teams are set to face off in a five-match ODI series starting on November 4, followed by a two-match Test series beginning on November 19.

Also read| IND vs NZ: Tim Seifert's 93, Glenn Phillips' 65* power New Zealand to 7-wicket win; India take T20I series 3-2