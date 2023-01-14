Glenn Philips' fifty propels New Zealand to 2 wicket win over Pakistan, clinch ODI series 2-1

Image Source: Twitter/ @TheRealPCB

Glenn Phillips' late-inning heroics propelled New Zealand to a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi, clinching the three-match ODI series 2-1. With the game on the line, the wicket-keeper batsman stepped up to the occassion, delivering a clutch performance that sealed the win for the BlackCaps.

Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first against the New Zealanders in Karachi. Lockie Ferguson made a quick impact, dismissing the dangerous Shan Masood in the second over. Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, was the next to depart, misjudging a Michael Bracewell delivery and being stumped by Tom Latham.

However, a 154-run partnership between opener Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan got Pakistan back in the game. Rizwan went on to reach his half-century before being dismissed by Ish Sodhi. Rizwan made 77 runs off 74 balls, smashing six boundaries along the way. Zaman, unfortunately, could not stay at the crease for long, being run-out by Henry Nicholls after completing his century. Zaman scored 101 runs off 122 deliveries, hitting 10 boundaries and a six.

A brilliant half-century from Glenn Phillips gives New Zealand a series victory #PAKvNZ | https://t.co/4pBVMuSohu pic.twitter.com/3fgcKNTxzz — ICC (@ICC) January 13, 2023

Haris Sohail looked good but his promising start was cut short when he was run-out by Nicholls after scoring 22 runs off 25 balls. Agha Salman then stepped up, playing a crucial role in keeping the Pakistani innings alive with a steady knock.

In the second innings, Finn Allen got New Zealand off to a blazing start, but was unfortunately run-out by Tayyab Tahir after scoring 25 runs off as many deliveries. Devon Conway then went on to reach his half-century before being dismissed by Salman in the 21st over.

Captain Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell then put together a 52-run partnership before Mitchell was unfortunately dismissed by Salman, who claimed his second wicket of the day. Williamson continued to press on and eventually completed his half-century, but was soon run-out by Mohammad Wasim.

Phillips and Mitchell Santner stitched together a crucial 64-run partnership, before Santner was dismissed by Nawaz. However, Phillips remained undeterred, finishing unbeaten on 63 runs off 42 balls, and ultimately helping New Zealand to a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan, thus sealing the three-match series 2-1.

