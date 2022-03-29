Glenn Maxwell's Indian-origin wife Vini Raman shares pics of her dreamy ethnic outfits - See

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) surely missed Glenn Maxwell's services in their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), however, the all-rounder is having the time of his life as he recently got married to his fiancee Vini Raman.

The Australian cricketer's Indian-origin wife Vini Raman took to Instagram to share several endearing photos from their Mehendi ceremony. The couple, who got married on March 18, also tied the knot Indian style this week. They went all traditional as they had a haldi and Mehendi ceremony as well.

While Glenn looked dapper in a blue sherwani jacket for the Mehendi ceremony, his wife, on the other hand, had worn a gorgeous floral multi-hued lehenga set. She opted for a beauteous floral lehenga from the label Seema Gujral which featured a golden blouse and a lehenga skirt.

The couple had conducted their Indian wedding rituals in Chennai and the visuals of the ceremony went viral on various social media platforms.

Earlier, their wedding invitation card was also printed in Tamil, which had created a buzz on the Internet. The couple got engaged in 2020 just before the Covid-19 pandemic. Their marriage was delayed as the pandemic kicked in.