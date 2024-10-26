Maxwell has established himself as a key player in RCB's lineup, while also forming a strong bond with Virat Kohli that is evident both on and off the field.

Glenn Maxwell's tenure with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League has been nothing short of impressive. Throughout three seasons, Maxwell has established himself as a key player in RCB's lineup, while also forming a strong bond with Virat Kohli that is evident both on and off the field. His unwavering consistency and ability to adapt have solidified his position as one of RCB's core players, contributing to the team's qualification for the playoffs twice in the last four seasons.

Maxwell was immediately drawn to the idea of joining forces with Kohli at RCB, a notion that was sparked by a subtle suggestion from Kohli himself during India's 2020-21 tour of Australia.

In his memoir, "The Showman," Maxwell recounts how, following a challenging IPL 2020 season with Punjab Kings, where he struggled to find his form, Kohli's words of encouragement breathed new life into his career. Faced with the prospect of being released by Punjab, Maxwell was uncertain about his future in the league. However, during a casual conversation, Kohli hinted at the possibility of RCB bidding for him in the upcoming auction, proposing that he could bolster RCB's middle order alongside Kohli and AB de Villiers.

“But I still felt there had to be a twist in this story, and there was. Who to thank? Virat Kohli. He wanted to whisper an idea to me: him, me, and AB de Villiers to be the middle order at Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021.”

Maxwell eagerly anticipated the auction, eagerly fixated on the bidding process. The intense bidding war ultimately concluded in favor of RCB, securing Maxwell for a whopping INR 14.25 crore.

“This time, though, I was obsessed. When the paddle came down for me from RCB, I was the happiest cricketer in the world.”

The IPL 2021 season was a significant turning point for Maxwell. He excelled while playing for RCB, rediscovering his form and proving to be instrumental in crucial matches. Batting alongside Kohli and de Villiers provided him with a renewed sense of purpose. "It was in Bangalore where I embarked on my second act as a player," Maxwell remarked, highlighting that he delivered some of the most impactful performances of his career.

Throughout his tenure with RCB, Maxwell has accumulated an impressive total of 1266 runs across 52 matches, showcasing a commendable average of 28.77 and a striking strike rate of 159.24. His inaugural season with the franchise in 2021 saw him amass 513 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 144.10, including six half-centuries.

In the following year, 2022, Maxwell's strike rate surged to 169.10, reaching its peak in the previous season when he achieved a remarkable strike rate of 183.49, scoring 400 runs in 14 games. However, the 2024 season proved to be a disappointing one for Maxwell, as he struggled to find form, managing a mere 52 runs in 10 matches, with an average of just 5.78.

