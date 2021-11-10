Glenn Maxwell to miss Pakistan tour for wedding with Indian fiancee Vini Raman? All-rounder says THIS

Headlines

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

27 women MPs participated in Women's Reservation Bill debate in Lok Sabha, all supported

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

7 Natural ingredients for Korean glass skin

Batters with most centuries in ODI World Cup history

7 Symptoms of liver problems

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Glenn Maxwell to miss Pakistan tour for wedding with Indian fiancee Vini Raman? All-rounder says THIS

Maxwell was engaged to Vini Raman in March 2020 but had to reschedule their wedding several times due to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 03:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 coming to an end, a lot of international series will begin for the year-end as well as the year 2022. Keeping this in mind, the Australian side has decided to visit Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced details of Australia's first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022.

While the team that played in the World Cup 2021 will most likely be same touring Pakistan, however, in-form all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said he is uncertain to travel during the period of March-April as he and his fiancee plan to have their long-delayed wedding.

Maxwell was engaged to pharmacist Vini Raman in March 2020 but had to reschedule their wedding several times due to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. While the 33-year-old will surely be among the first picks for Australia's limited-overs, he said he does not if he would make it for the tour. 

"I think it's great that we've got a tour to go back there. I think I saw it was 1998 the last time we went there," he told reporters on Tuesday (November 9).

"Whether I'm going there or not might probably hinge on my fiancee because my wedding is supposed to be on during that time. So I'm probably not quite the right person to ask that question.”

When asked whether his fiancee might consider moving the wedding again, Maxwell said: "Not a chance. We've already moved it a couple of times so I think this is it."

Currently, the two sides will meet in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Maxwell will play a crucial role for his team after he was in top form during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

However, he starved for a chance in the last two matches and had finished unbeaten without scoring in both the wins against Bangladesh and West Indies. 

"I'm not sure if you've noticed but I've got two not outs back-to-back which is pretty rare in my career," he said with a laugh. "It means the top order is going really well if I'm not spending that much time out there.

"I've been in a really good head-space so hopefully (I’m) not required again or hopefully required for another zero not out and just stay at the other end."

 

(Inputs from Reuters)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Is Instagram Banned in India? (Instagram Ban in India)

Watch: Official anthem for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 starring Ranveer Singh released

Pallavi Joshi shuts down trolls calling The Vaccine War 'agenda-driven' film: 'They aren't my audience'

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Day 2: How, when and where to watch live aarti from Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple

5 Best SMM Panels in India for Rapid Social Media Growth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE