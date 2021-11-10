Glenn Maxwell to miss Pakistan tour for wedding with Indian fiancee Vini Raman? All-rounder says THIS

Maxwell was engaged to Vini Raman in March 2020 but had to reschedule their wedding several times due to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 coming to an end, a lot of international series will begin for the year-end as well as the year 2022. Keeping this in mind, the Australian side has decided to visit Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced details of Australia's first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022.

While the team that played in the World Cup 2021 will most likely be same touring Pakistan, however, in-form all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said he is uncertain to travel during the period of March-April as he and his fiancee plan to have their long-delayed wedding.

Maxwell was engaged to pharmacist Vini Raman in March 2020 but had to reschedule their wedding several times due to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. While the 33-year-old will surely be among the first picks for Australia's limited-overs, he said he does not if he would make it for the tour.

"I think it's great that we've got a tour to go back there. I think I saw it was 1998 the last time we went there," he told reporters on Tuesday (November 9).

"Whether I'm going there or not might probably hinge on my fiancee because my wedding is supposed to be on during that time. So I'm probably not quite the right person to ask that question.”

When asked whether his fiancee might consider moving the wedding again, Maxwell said: "Not a chance. We've already moved it a couple of times so I think this is it."

Currently, the two sides will meet in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday. Maxwell will play a crucial role for his team after he was in top form during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

However, he starved for a chance in the last two matches and had finished unbeaten without scoring in both the wins against Bangladesh and West Indies.

"I'm not sure if you've noticed but I've got two not outs back-to-back which is pretty rare in my career," he said with a laugh. "It means the top order is going really well if I'm not spending that much time out there.

"I've been in a really good head-space so hopefully (I’m) not required again or hopefully required for another zero not out and just stay at the other end."

(Inputs from Reuters)