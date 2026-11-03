Glenn Maxwell announces retirement from international cricket, set to continue playing BBL

Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable career with Australia. The star all-rounder, who is the country's third-highest T20I run-scorer will continue playing in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has decided to retire from international cricket at 38, stepping away from Twenty20 Internationals, List A, and first-class matches. He actually ended his one-day international career back in June 2025.

Even though he’s leaving the international stage, he’ll keep playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, with his contract running through the 2027-28 season. Maxwell’s last game for Australia was against Oman in February.

Looking back at his T20I career, Maxwell played 130 matches and scored 2,897 runs, making him Australia’s third-highest scorer in the format. He hit five centuries, which ties the world record alongside Rohit Sharma.

Maxwell shared that he’s been talking about his future for a while. Speaking on ‘The Final Word’ podcast, he said, “We had several discussions before and after the T20 World Cup.” He added, “The conversation was open. There was no pressure from the Australia team management. We had decided to keep the door open for a return.” But he also pointed out that the team was starting to look ahead, like in Bangladesh, where younger players got their shot and performed well.

When it comes to farewells, Maxwell admitted he’d hoped for one last match at the MCG during England’s upcoming tour. “I had a small hope or discussion that perhaps I could get a farewell match at the MCG. But I completely understand the direction of the team.” He knows big changes are coming over the next couple of years, especially with the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, so it’s time to give young players a taste of international cricket. “It is important to give these players experience of international pressure. That kind of experience cannot always be gained from a BBL match.”

He also talked about what it’s like watching cricket legends get big send-offs: “Perhaps it was the little fairy tale you think about. You see your heroes and ideal players receive such farewells.” Maxwell admitted, “You start hoping for something like that as well. Perhaps, apart from this format, I would not have wanted such a farewell in any other format.” T20 cricket just felt right for him: “Over the past 15 years, this format has felt almost like home to me.”

On the injury front, Maxwell explained his focus is on getting his knee ready for the BBL. “That option was available. But I was going to decide to have an injection in my knee so that I could be ready for the BBL.” He added, “So, in a way, it was a positive situation for me. As soon as that path closed, I was able to give my body time.” Maxwell followed this up with an eight-week rehab stint, just to make sure he’s fit for the next Big Bash season. “This is the time when I need to pay a little more attention to my body. That will allow me to complete the remaining two tournaments of my career.”

Maxwell’s final international appearance was against Oman in February, marking Australia’s last T20 World Cup group stage game. Australia didn't make it past the group stage that year bringing his international journey to a close.