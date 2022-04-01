'Hello Mumbai': Glenn Maxwell and wife Vini Raman get lovely welcome in RCB camp for IPL 2022

After missing out on the opening two games for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is all set to join the Red and Gold side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The Aussies star was busy with his wedding preparations and now, he along with his wife Vini Raman has joined the RCB camp in Mumbai. On March 29, Maxwell had solemnized his wedding to Vini Raman in traditional Indian style in Chennai.

The couple had shared several photos from their mehendi ceremony. Earlier, on March 18, the duo had got married in a Christian wedding ceremony.

Now sharing pictures and videos on their Instagram stories, both informed fans that they have entered the IPL 2022 bio-bubble. Maxwell shared a video of his room, where he and his wife got a grand welcome.

He wrote, "Very thoughtful welcoming to our home for the next 2 months". Even Vini Raman also posted a photo from her hotel room saying "Hello Mumbai".

With the cricketer entering the IPL's secure bubble, he should be available for the next clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 9 which will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.