Glad Kuldeep's struggle happened during IPL, he had time to reflect: Kohli

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli held a press conference on the eve of leaving for England to take part in the Cricket World Cup 2019.

Both Kohli and Shastri expressed confidence about team's chances but both said that the competition will be tough as all sides are much improved now. In the last edition in Austrlia- New Zealand, India reached semifinal before bowing out to eventual champion Australia.

Virat Kohli regarding the condition of bowlers after a long IPL said, "All the bowlers in the squad, even during the IPL, were preparing themselves to play 50-over format in EnglandAll players are in great shape. We have a balanced and strong side".

Indian captain also said, "We're not worried about anyone's headspace, everyone's comfortable. The team that does well in the World Cup is the one that handles pressure, stays focused & balanced". About the pressure of balancing expectation considering India is tipped as a major contender, Indian captain said, "I think the only expectation at the World Cup we have, is to play really good cricket. That's been our focus, and that's how the results have followed for us".

India's number 1 spinner Kuldeep Yadav had a torrid time during IPL and finally KKR even dropped him. Kohli sought to give a positive spin to it saying. "We're glad it [Kuldeep's struggle] happened during the IPL. He had time to reflect".

Ravi Shastri on his part said, "World Cup might be a stage but the stage is to be enjoyed, if we play to our potential then the Cup might be back here. Its a strong competition, even Bangladesh and Afghanistan are much stronger than in 2015."

Regarding MS Dhoni's role, he said, " He has a massive role. There is no one better than him in this format especially in those little moments which can change the game. He will be a big player in this World Cup". Regarding knock out matches, Kohli said, "In must win game situation, we will give our best and have to accept things the way they are". Virat Kohli parried question about special preparation for Pakistan saying that India doesn't prepare keeping one team in mind. He also said that paying tribute to the Army by wearing the army cap was a huge moral booster for them.