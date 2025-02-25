Former Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram heaped praise on Abhishek Sharma – a rising star of Indian cricket – during the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash in Dubai on Sunday.

Sharma, 24, who made his international debut against Zimbabwe in July 2024, has impressed cricket watchers with his explosive batting style. He already has two T20 International centuries to his name.

Akram applauded Sharma’s T20I century against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai earlier this month.

“Amazing innings. I saw the innings. Keep it up. This is just the start. Keep your head down and keep performing. All the best,” Akram, 58, told Sharma. A video of their interaction has since gone viral.

Fellow Pakistani legend, Shoaib Akhtar – called the Rawalpindi Express for his world-record bowling speed – has also appreciated Sharma’s performance in a humorous way.

“I’m glad that I wasn’t born in this era,” Akhtar said in a video with Sharma. “The reason is this young lad. He got a hundred, and it was amazing…He has got a great life ahead.”

“Go forward and break all the records. He is the rising star of India. Keep watching him,” he added.

Just ran into an exceptional talent Abhishek Sharma here in Dubai. He'll do wonders in years to come. pic.twitter.com/8u6RNMZooS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 22, 2025

Sharma – a left-handed batter – has scored 535 runs in 17 T20Is at an average of 33.43 and a massive strike rate of over 193. Besides two tons, Sharma – who is from Punjab and a childhood friend of Shubman Gill – also has two half-centuries to his credit.

Sharma will next be seen in action for the franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The team has retained him for the 18th season of the league, which is set to commence on March 22.