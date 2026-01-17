FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'Given 50/50 chance of surviving': Damien Martyn pens emotional note after recovering from meningtitis

Taking to his X handle, the former Australian cricketer has penned down an emotional note, thanking his friends, fans, and family for their 'unwaivering' support.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 03:03 PM IST

'Given 50/50 chance of surviving': Damien Martyn pens emotional note after recovering from meningtitis
Damien Martyn penned a heartfelt note for his fans and well-wishers
Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn on Saturday penned an emotional note as he recovers from meningitis, thanking his family, fans, and well-wishers. The 54-year-old was admitted to a hospital on December 27 and was placed in an induced coma. Earlier this month, former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist revealed that Martyn has been discharged from the hospital.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Martyn wrote, ''This post is A BIG thank you to ALL my family, friends and so many other people who have reached out to me! On the 27th of December 2025 my life was taken out of my hands…when meningitis took over my brain, & unbeknownst to me I was placed into a paralysed coma for 8 days to help me fight this awful disease.  And that I did! Fight that is!….''

''After being given a 50/50 chance of surviving, I came out of the induced coma 8 days later…not able to walk or talk. And yet 4 days after that, with the doctors in disbelief, I walked, I talked and proved to them all why I should be released from hospital to start my recovery. So happy to be home, to be able to put my feet in the sand on the beach and to start thanking all those people that reached out to me and my family in their unwaivering support. This experience has reminded me of how fragile life is, how quickly everything can change & how precious time is!'' he added.

''There are so many wonderful people in this world … from paramedics (at Mermaid Waters Ambulance), doctors & nurses (at Gold Coast University Hospital) … to family, friends and people I didn’t even know.  I feel like I met all these fantastic people in the past 3 weeks, or they reached out to me through messages of love and support. I am so grateful to you all. Thank you!  Bring on 2026 …I’m back!'' Martyn concluded.

Notably, Martyn has played 208 ODIs, 67 Tests, and four T20Is for Australia.

(With ANI inputs)

