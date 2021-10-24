'Give them sleeping pills': Shoaib Akhtar gives hilarious tips on how Pakistan can beat India

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India-Pakistan Match: Former star bowler Shoaib Akhtar was at his comical best ahead of the much-awaited big match.

Speaking to a leading India sports news website, legendary Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar decided to give some funny advice to his home cricket team.

Talking to Sportskeeda, Akhtar cracked a hilarious joke in reference to what Pakistan cricket team should do to beat India in the marquee tie at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE, today on October 24.

Talking about the chances of Babar Azam-led Pakistan team to challenge Kohli’s Team India, the cricketer turned commentator and TV pundit joked that they should give sleeping pills to their Indian counterparts before the big match.

Akhtar did not stop there but further tickled the funny bone saying that Babar Azam & Co. should stop Indian skipper Virat Kohli from using Instagram and then urged MS Dhoni, who is a non-playing member of the Indian contingent, to not come out on the field and bat himself.

After the funny advice, Akhtar then gave his real tips to Pakistan team. For the openers, his advice was to avoid dot balls and pace the innings properly in order to give their team a good start. He says that they should play run-a-ball for the first five or six overs before picking up the strike rate.

For Pakistan’s bowlers, Akhtar told them to be aggressive in defending once a good total is put on board. As per the former pacer, bowlers should ensure they pick up wickets.

Furthermore, Akhtar picked lower-order batter Asif Ali as Pakistan’s trump card against India.

India and Pakistan face off in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 clash in Dubai, today on October 24. Virat Kohli and company will be raring to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in their opening encounter. The Pakistan team led by Babar Azam will look to turn the tables in the high-voltage fixture.