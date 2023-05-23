Lucknow Super Giants posts cryptic tweet after Royal Challengers Bangalore crash out of IPL 2023

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

On Sunday, May 21st, Virat Kohli's record-breaking seventh IPL century was unfortunately not enough to save RCB from a crushing defeat by Gujarat Titans in the final league stage match of IPL 2023.

The match was held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and after Mumbai Indians' impressive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the day, RCB needed nothing less than a victory to progress.

Despite a short delay due to rain, RCB started the game with high hopes, but they were unable to withstand Shubman Gill's onslaught and suffered a devastating defeat by six wickets. GT chased down the target of 198 runs in just 19.1 overs, losing only four wickets in the process. Shubman Gill was the star of the show, scoring an unbeaten 104 runs from just 52 balls, including eight sixes and a game-winning six on the first legitimate delivery of the 20th over. This was his second consecutive IPL century, and it ended RCB's campaign in the IPL 2023.

The Faf du Plessis-led side, which has been waiting for its first IPL title for 16 years, finished sixth in the IPL 2023 points table. Meanwhile, fellow franchise Lucknow Super Giants took to Twitter to share a cheeky post after RCB's campaign came to an end.

"Give it? Take it? Let's leave it. Well fought, @RCBTweets. See you next season."

Give it? Take it? Let's leave it.



Well fought, @RCBTweets. See you next season. — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 21, 2023

If RCB had managed to outplay GT in the final league stage match of IPL 2023, they would have secured a spot in the playoffs. This would have led them to face off against LSG in the eliminator clash at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24th.

Unfortunately, RCB failed to qualify, and the eliminator match will now be played between Mumbai Indians and LSG. MI, a five-time champion, has faced LSG three times in the IPL, but has suffered defeats in all three matches. They are now determined to break their losing streak against Krunal Pandya and Co. and secure a place in the IPL 2023 second qualifier, which will be held on Friday, May 26th, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

