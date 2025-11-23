'Ghar pe khel rahe ho kya?': Rishabh Pant furious after Kuldeep Yadav receives umpire warning for rule violation

Rishabh Pant was visibly frustrated after Kuldeep Yadav received an official warning from the umpire for a rule breach during the match. Pant was seen arguing over the call as the incident sparked debate among fans about the decision and its impact on play.

Stand-in India Test captain Rishabh Pant expressed his dissatisfaction with his bowlers, especially Kuldeep Yadav, during the first session of day two in the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. Pant reminded Kuldeep that he had already received two warnings for violating the 60-second rule and urged him to accelerate his pace between overs.

According to ICC playing conditions, the fielding team is required to commence a new over within 60 seconds of the previous one concluding. Umpires issue two warnings for violations; a third infraction leads to a five-run penalty. These warnings reset after 80 overs. This regulation was implemented to address the persistent issue of slow over rates in Test cricket.

Kuldeep was not the only one to feel Pant's frustration. In the second session, all-rounder Washington Sundar also faced the captain's displeasure for delaying the initiation of his over.

Meanwhile, a determined maiden Test century from Senuran Muthusamy, along with a fiery 93 from Marco Jansen, propelled South Africa to a formidable first-innings total of 489 on Day 2 of the second Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. In response, India managed to navigate a challenging six-over spell under fading light, finishing the day at 9/0, still trailing by 480 runs.

Beginning the day at an overnight score of 247/6, the visitors successfully frustrated the Indian bowlers for nearly two full sessions. The day was characterized by the lower order, particularly Muthusamy, who displayed remarkable composure. The all-rounder anchored the innings with a steady 109, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. He first partnered with Kyle Verreynne (45) to build an 88-run partnership, and later teamed up with Jansen to create a demoralizing 97-run stand for the eighth wicket.

