GG-W vs UPW, WPL 2024: Mooney, Shabnam shine as Gujarat Giants beat UP Warriorz by 8 runs

Gujarat Giants beat UP Warriorz by 8 runs.

Deepti Sharma was the standout player for UP Warriorz, scoring an unbeaten 88 runs, but unfortunately, her efforts were not enough as the team lost by 8 runs to Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. This loss also gave RCB a chance to advance to the playoffs.

The spin trio of Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, and Rajeswari Gayakwad troubled the Gujarat Giants, but Beth Mooney's unbeaten 74 runs helped them reach a total of 152 for 8. Some mistakes by the young fielders from UP Warriorz resulted in the Giants gaining an extra 25 runs.

Despite Mooney and Wolvaardt's partnership, Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma managed to slow down the run rate and took crucial wickets. However, Gujarat Giants struggled after Wolvaardt got out, and their Indian players like Bharati Fulmali, Dayalan Hemlatha, and Tanuja Kanwer failed to perform well.

Due to the underperformance of Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner, Mooney and Wolvaardt had to carry a lot of burden. Mooney scored runs steadily, aided by some mistakes from UP Warriorz fielders. Meanwhile, players like Shweta Sehrwat, Poonam Khemnar, and Saima Thakor still need more experience to excel in top-flight cricket and improve their fielding skills.