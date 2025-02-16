GG-W vs UPW-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 3 between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

The Gujarat Women's team started their season with a challenging match against the Bengaluru Women's team, suffering a six-wicket defeat. This tough beginning has set a difficult tone for their campaign ahead.

Meanwhile, the UP Women's team is preparing to launch their season with a match against Gujarat Women. This upcoming game will be a significant test for both teams as they aim to gain momentum and make a strong impression.

As the season unfolds, Gujarat Women will be eager to recover from their initial setback and see the next match as a chance to regain their confidence. On the other hand, the UP Women's team will be looking to take advantage of their fresh start and achieve a successful debut.

Match Details

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women, 3rd Match

Date & Time: Feb 16, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

GG-W vs UPW-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Grace Harris, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Ashliegh Gardner (c), Chamari Athapaththu (vc), Tahlia McGrath, Deondra Dottin

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King

GG-W vs UPW-W My Dream11 Team

Beth Mooney (vc), Grace Harris, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma (c), Ashliegh Gardner, Chamari Athapaththu, Tahlia McGrath, Deondra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Tanuja Kanwer

Also read| Exploring the speculation surrounding Shubman Gill's rumoured relationship with Sara Ali Khan and Avneet Kaur