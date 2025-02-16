Check out the live streaming details for Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women's Premier League 2025 match to be played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

The Gujarat Giants Women are gearing up to take on the UP Warriorz Women in the third match of the Women's Premier League, set to take place at Kotambi Stadium. Unfortunately, the UP Warriorz are facing a challenge with Alyssa Healy unavailable at the season's start. Deepti Sharma will captain the team this time, with West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry stepping in for Healy. Although the UP Warriorz have had mixed results in past seasons, their best finish being third place, they have made some roster changes and are optimistic about turning their luck around.

Conversely, the Gujarat Giants have experienced a setback in their Women's Premier League journey, suffering a defeat for the third consecutive season, this time against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite a solid first innings total of 200, highlighted by an impressive 79* from Ash Gardner, the team struggled in the field and with their bowling. They dropped three key catches, including a missed chance to dismiss Richa when she was on a duck, which proved detrimental as she went on to score 67 runs.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 16th. The match will be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The playing surface at this venue promises to be ideal for batting, offering ample opportunities for high-scoring matches. Both teams are likely to favor chasing targets here, especially with the anticipated onset of dew.

Weather report

The weather for the evening cricket match on Sunday at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara will be pleasant with clear skies and warm temperatures of around 32°C. The Real Feel temperature will be 31°C, making it ideal for a great outdoor cricket experience.

Predicted playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Beth Mooney (wk), Simran Shaikh, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam.

UP Warriorz Women: Uma Chetry (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor.

