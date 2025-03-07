GG-W vs DC-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 17 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals.

The Delhi Capitals Women's team will face off against the Gujarat Giants Women's team in match 17 of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2025 at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, March 7.

This match promises to be an exciting one as both teams currently sit at the top of the table. The Delhi Capitals are leading with five wins out of seven games, while the Gujarat Giants are close behind with three wins out of six games.

Delhi has already secured a spot in the playoffs and will be aiming to maintain their position at the top of the table. On the other hand, Gujarat will be eager to secure a place in the playoffs, setting the stage for a highly anticipated and thrilling battle between the two teams. This match is definitely one to watch out for.

Match Details

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, 17th Match

Date & Time: Mar 07, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

GG-W vs DC-W Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Deandra Dottin, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Tanuja Kanwer, Kashvee Gautam

GG-W vs DC-W My Dream11 Team

Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Jess Jonassen, Deandra Dottin, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Tanuja Kanwer

