Check out the live streaming details for the Gujarat Giants Women and Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2025 match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

In the upcoming 17th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, the Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) will take on the Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Currently, the Delhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning, are at the top of the points table and have already secured their place in the playoffs. On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants, under the captaincy of Ashleigh Gardner, are working hard to improve their performance to earn a playoff spot. This match is crucial for both teams as they look to enhance their standings in the tournament.

With an impressive 80 percent winning record against the Gujarat Giants, the Delhi Capitals are seen as the favorites to win this match. Their consistent form and outstanding performances have made them strong contenders for the championship title. However, the Gujarat Giants have recently shown their potential by winning two consecutive matches, putting them in a must-win situation to qualify for the playoffs.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 7. The match will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow , with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has appeared to be well-balanced so far, providing opportunities for players of all skill sets.

Weather report

The forecast indicates hazy conditions with unhealthy air quality. According to AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to peak at around 18 degress during the game, and there is no chance of rain.

Predicted playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh.

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy.

Also read| GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women