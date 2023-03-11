GG vs DC WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

WPL 2023

On Saturday, March 11, the Women's Premier League will witness an exciting match between the Gujarat Giants and the Delhi Capitals. The match will take place at the prestigious Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Both teams have played three matches each in the tournament. Delhi started strong, winning their first two matches in a row, but suffered a loss to Mumbai in their third game.

On the contrary, Gujarat had a contrasting start to their campaign as they suffered defeats in their first two fixtures. However, they bounced back in their most recent appearance by defeating Bangalore. This sets up an intriguing contest as Delhi currently sits above Gujarat on the points table.

Match Details

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Match 9

Date and Time: Saturday, March 11, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

GG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sushma Verma, Taniya Bhatia

Batters: Meg Lanning (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley (VC)

All-rounders: Shafali Verma, Minnu Mani, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Mansi Joshi, Sneh Rana

GG vs DC My Dream11 team

Sushma Verma, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophia Dunkley, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner (captain), Alice Capsey (vice-captain), TaraMani Norris, Mansi Joshi

