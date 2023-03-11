Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

GG vs DC WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women

GG-W vs DC-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 9 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals Women in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

GG vs DC WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women
WPL 2023

On Saturday, March 11, the Women's Premier League will witness an exciting match between the Gujarat Giants and the Delhi Capitals. The match will take place at the prestigious Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. 

Both teams have played three matches each in the tournament. Delhi started strong, winning their first two matches in a row, but suffered a loss to Mumbai in their third game. 

On the contrary, Gujarat had a contrasting start to their campaign as they suffered defeats in their first two fixtures. However, they bounced back in their most recent appearance by defeating Bangalore. This sets up an intriguing contest as Delhi currently sits above Gujarat on the points table.

Match Details

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Match 9

Date and Time: Saturday, March 11, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

GG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sushma Verma, Taniya Bhatia

Batters: Meg Lanning (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley (VC)

All-rounders: Shafali Verma, Minnu Mani, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Tara Norris, Mansi Joshi, Sneh Rana

GG vs DC My Dream11 team

Sushma Verma, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophia Dunkley, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner (captain), Alice Capsey (vice-captain), TaraMani Norris, Mansi Joshi

READ| Viral: Photo of Gautam Gambhir shaking hand with former rival Shahid Afridi, fans say ‘best friends forever’

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 6 crore
Top 5 most selling cars of India from January 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
How rich is Isha Ambani? Mukesh Ambani's only daughter wanted to be a teacher
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.