CRICKET

GG vs DC: Sophie Devine just two wickets away from achieving major WPL record

Gujarat Giants' star all-rounder Sophie Devine is on the verge of scripting history in the Women's Premier League (WPL). She is just two wickets away from achieving a major WPL record, which is currently held jointly by Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 11:31 PM IST

GG vs DC: Sophie Devine just two wickets away from achieving major WPL record
Sophie Devine is currently the Purple Cap holder in WPL 2026 with 17 wickets
Sophie Devine, Gujarat Giants' star all-rounder, is all set to script history in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Eliminator match on Tuesday against Delhi Capitals. If Sophie manages to scalp two more wickets, she will surpass Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr's record of most wickets taken by a bowler in a single edition of the tournament.

The upcoming clash between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will decide which team will play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL 2026 Final on Thursday, February 5. Currently, Sophie is the Purple Cap holder with 17 wickets, which she took in eight games at an average of 13.94. These figures include one four-fer.

Apart from the ball, Sophie Devine has been an asset to her side with the bat as well. She has scored 237 runs in eight innings at a superb average of 33.85, which includes two half-centuries.

In the previous edition of the WPL, Amelia Kerr achieved the mark of 18 wickets at an average of 15.94, which included a 5-fer. In the same season, Hayley Matthews also had 18 wickets to her name, which she took at an average of 17.05.

Meanwhile, GG and DC are all set to lock horns on Tuesday for a spot in the WPL 2026 Final. If the Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants manage to beat Jemimah Rodrigues' Delhi Capitals, then it would be the first time that GG would reach the finals in the 4-year history of the tournament.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals have made it to the finals in all the previous three WPL seasons but never won the title. This is the first time that DC entered the Playoffs under the captaincy of Jemimah.

