GG vs DC, Match 9 WPL 2023: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

The ninth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will see the Gujarat Giants take on the Delhi Capitals Women. This exciting encounter will take place at the prestigious Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The Gujarat Giants had a rocky start to the competition, losing two games in a row. However, they quickly regained their footing and secured a victory in their next match. In their most recent game, they faced off against the formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore in a closely contested battle.

The Giants took to the crease first and managed to post an impressive score of 201, thanks to the outstanding performances of Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol, who both scored fifties. The RCB Women put up a valiant effort, but Ashleigh Gardner's exceptional bowling skills helped the Giants restrict them to a score of 190/6, securing an 11-run victory.

The Delhi Capitals Women's team had a remarkable start to the WPL 2023 season, winning their first two games. However, they faced a setback in their third game, losing to the Mumbai Indians Women, who currently lead the table.

Match Details

Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Match 9

Date and Time: Saturday, March 11, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Pitch Report

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy boasts a pitch that is a true paradise for batsmen. However, for bowlers, it can be a challenging journey as they must hit the right areas consistently to avoid any damage

Weather Report

The temperature in Navi Mumbai is anticipated to fluctuate between 25 and 39 degrees Celsius.

Live Streaming Details

Viacom 18 has secured the media rights for the WPL 2023, granting them the exclusive privilege of broadcasting the matches on Sports18 Channel. Furthermore, Jio Cinema app will provide live streaming of all the WPL 2023 matches in India, while Jio TV will offer free live streaming of the matches.

Probable playing XI

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

