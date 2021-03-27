'Get well soon Paaji,' Chahal, Irfan, Abhishek Bachchan and many others wish for Sachin Tendulkar's speedy recovery

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for COVID-19 as he informed on Twitter saying that he tested positive for coronavirus after showing mild symptoms. While all others in his family tested negative, he has quarantined himself at his home and is taking all the necessary precautions.

In a statement, Tendulkar said, "I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.

"I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols advise by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” the 47-year old added.

As soon as the announcement came, the legend started trending on Twitter and wishes from all around started pouring in wishing for the Master Blaster's speedy recovery. From cricketers Irfan Pathan, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pragyan Ojha and his former school and teammate, Vinod Kambli to actor and producer Abhishek Bachchan and cricket fans all around the world, first wished the master for him to recover soon and reiterated that the COVID-19 virus is here to stay and no one should be irresponsible.

Here are some of the reactions:

