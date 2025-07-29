Twitter
'Get them out, don't...: Australian spinner Nathan Lyon slams England for handshake drama during Manchester Test

In the last session of Day 5 of the Manchester Test, England skipper Ben Stokes showcased a 'desperate' attempt to end the game in a draw when both the Indian batters at the crease were near their centuries.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 29, 2025, 09:28 PM IST

'Get them out, don't...: Australian spinner Nathan Lyon slams England for handshake drama during Manchester Test
Nathan Lyon

The recently concluded Manchester Test between India and England was no short of entertainment, apart from cricket. It was the last session on Day 5 of the game that caught the attention of cricket fans when England skipper Ben Stokes was showcasing a 'desperate' attempt to end the game in a draw, when both the Indian batters in the middle were near their centuries. Expressing his views on the incident, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon weighed in on the dramatic scenes that unfolded at Old Trafford.

 

Nathan Lyon trolls England for handshake drama in Manchester

 

Lyon had a simple message for England and said, ''Get them out. Don't let them get a hundred,'' as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald. ''So it's going to be challenging for their batters and challenging for our batters. That's the way cricket should be, you want to see competition between bat and ball. I think that's crucial and all the fans, that's what they want to see, they don't really want to watch what happened over in Manchester last week,'' he added.

 

Talking about 'Bazball', Lyon further said that it has transformed from being 'reckless' to identifying the match-winning blueprints. ''I think Bazball has changed a little bit, they are now honestly talking about ways of how to in games and not being too reckless. But the conditions over here, it's always been a great competition between bat and ball, and that's the way Australia produced wickets like that,'' he further said.

 

Meanwhile, India and England are set to lock horns again for the 5th and final Test match in the 5-match series, starting July 31. Currently, the Ben Stokes-led team is leading the series by 2-1, but Team India will enter The Oval with an aim to stop the home team from either clinching the game or ending it in a draw.

 

(With ANI inputs)

