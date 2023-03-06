Search icon
Get her a bat sponsor: UP Warriorz’ Grace Harris backs teammate Kiran Navgire

Kiran who came to play against Gujarat Giants with a bat with no sponsor and had only ‘MSD 07’ written on it, scored blazing 53 off 43 balls in the first match. Her bat stole the spotlight because of Former Indian Captain Dhoni’s initials on it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

Grace Harris, who plays for UP Warriorz is all over the internet after her match-winning knock against Gujarat Giants in their first-ever game of the Women Premier League. Australian all-rounder, Grace, again caught netizen’s attention when she put up a story on her Instagram profile talking about her team-mate Kiran Navgire’s bat sponsor.

Kiran who came to play against Gujarat Giants with a bat with no sponsor and had only ‘MSD 07’ written on it, scored a blazing 53 off 43 balls in the first match. Her bat stole the spotlight because of Former Indian Captain Dhoni’s initials on it. 

Grace took to her Instagram story where she shared a video celebrating the winning runs and captioned it “it was all good fun!”. She also used some hashtags like #UPwarriors #uttadegaithink and #getkiranabatsponsor.

Her third Hashtag #getkiranabatsponsor brought her to notice all over again when she was requesting everyone who viewed her story, to get her teammate Kiran Navgire a bat sponsor as she has no brand sponsoring her as of now.

 

 

Kiran, who has the highest individual score of 162 in a T20 match, scored 53 off 43 balls and left no stone unturned to give UP Warriorz an upper hand. Later Australian all-rounder Grace Harris took her team to a remarkable win after a thrilling last over.

‘MSD 07’ was seen written on Kiran’s bat during a match against Gujarat Giants and while talking to Jio Cinema about the former Indian captain she said, “Watching India win the 2011 men's Cricket World Cup, there was one massive name on the team: Mahendra Singh Dhoni. I started following him in 2011, and I didn't even know that there was something called women's cricket. I watched men's cricket and played with boys in my village and started liking cricket.” 

