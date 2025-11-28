'Get back our winners': Nita Ambani's BIG strategy behind Mumbai Indians Women's bold moves at WPL 2026 auction

Nita Ambani’s big strategy at the WPL 2026 Auction focused on helping Mumbai Indians Women regain as many players as possible from their original title-winning squad. MI’s bold auction moves highlighted a clear intent to rebuild their champion core and strengthen their lineup for the 2026 season.

The Mumbai Indians (MI), who have clinched the championship title twice, are entering the 2026 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with a strong sense of confidence. This optimism comes after they successfully retained a majority of their key players during the mega auction held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Among the core players who will continue to lead the team are captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, and G Kamalini. Additionally, MI has successfully brought back Amelia Kerr, who was named player of the tournament at the latest T20 World Cup, along with S Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Sanskriti Gupta, and experienced fast bowler Shabnim Ismail.

Nita M Ambani shared insights into the team's strategy, stating: "Auction days are really exciting but sometimes unnerving too. Our strategy was to win back as many players as possible from our winning team of 2025. I am very excited to get Amelia Kerr back and our four Ss: Shabnim, Saika, Sajana and Sanskriti. We are very excited to welcome three young girls - Rahila Firdous, Nalla Kranthi Reddy and Triveni Vashisth. I take this opportunity to welcome Poonam Khemnar, Milly Illingworth and Nicola Carey into the Mumbai Indians family."

The five players who were brought back have played a crucial role in MI’s past achievements, with Saika, Sajana, and Sanskriti emerging as standout stars in the tournament after being discovered by MI and given their debuts.

Alongside these established talents, MI has also signed the Australian duo of all-rounder Nicola Carey, a multiple World Cup champion with Australia, and the young pace sensation Milly Illingworth.

Staying true to their commitment to nurturing young Indian talent, MI has assembled a well-rounded squad by including Indian all-rounders Nalla Kranthi Reddy and Triveni Vasistha, both of whom will be making their WPL debuts. The seasoned pair of Madhya Pradesh captain Rahila Firdous and Poonam Khemnar will contribute significant domestic experience to the team.

India's World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet was also in attendance at the auction, lending her expertise to the strategic discussions. Reflecting on her experience, skipper Harmanpreet stated: "Initially I was a little nervous but I loved how we planned for this and everyone's involvement, especially Nita Ma'am's involvement. She has always been our biggest support and always backs us. We have got most of our old teammates back so that shows what kind of trust and confidence we have in them."

Players Retained: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini

Players Bought: Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Nicola Carey, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha, Sanskriti Gupta, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Milly Illingworth.

