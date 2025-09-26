Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Get Abhishek Bachchan out early...': Shoaib Akhtar's brain-fade moment over Abhishek Sharma's name ahead of IND vs PAK final goes viral

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar made a hilarious on-air slip while discussing Pakistan's strategy to beat India in the upcoming Asia Cup final. He mistakenly referred to in-form Indian opener Abhishek Sharma as Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 10:59 PM IST

'Get Abhishek Bachchan out early...': Shoaib Akhtar's brain-fade moment over Abhishek Sharma's name ahead of IND vs PAK final goes viral
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar generated a viral moment just before the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan. While analysing Pakistan’s strategy on television, he mistakenly referred to Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma as "Abhishek Bachchan." This blunder elicited laughter from the panelists and quickly went viral on social media.

Akhtar was outlining Pakistan’s game plan, stating, "If Pakistan manages to dismiss Abhishek Bachchan early in a hypothetical scenario, what will happen with the middle order?" The panelists promptly corrected him, clarifying that he meant Abhishek Sharma. Fans found the error entertaining, playfully merging cricket and Bollywood humor.

The final match between India and Pakistan in Dubai is one of the most eagerly awaited events of the Asia Cup. India comes in as the favorite, bolstered by impressive performances from players such as Abhishek Sharma, while Pakistan is counting on its fast bowlers, including Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

A humorous incident provided a brief moment of levity amidst the intense rivalry between India and Pakistan. Although the blooper gained significant traction online, both teams remain focused on the game and the quest for the Asia Cup trophy.

India's choice to avoid shaking hands with Pakistan in their previous matches was seen as a symbolic act of support for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. This decision sparked widespread discussion and became a key topic in conversations about sportsmanship and the political climate in the region.

Suryakumar was recently penalized 30 percent of his match fee by the ICC for his post-match remarks, in which he dedicated India's victory over Pakistan to the victims of the attack and the Indian armed forces. This incident has drawn additional attention to the cricketing relations between India and Pakistan during this year's tournament.

As India prepares to face Pakistan once more, this time in the final on Sunday in Dubai, all eyes will be on how both teams behave both on and off the field. The excitement surrounding the final is immense, not only due to the cricketing rivalry but also because of the symbolism and emotions associated with each match.

Also read| Haris Rauf defends '6-0 gesture' in ICC hearing; Sahibzada Farhan cites Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to justify 'gun firing' celebration

