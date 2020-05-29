'Get a life guys': Sanjay Manjrekar lashes out after trolls swamp his Twitter over locust attack remarks

Former Team India cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has lashed out at trolls on social media who passed hate comments on his recent post over the fresh threat of desert locust swamps in India.

Manjrekar recently took to Twitter and jokingly wrote, "Ok guys, no need to panic with the locusts. We are not crop."

Soon after this, Manjrekar faced a lot of criticism on the social media platform from his followers who brutally attacked his sense of humour for making fun about a serious matter.

Upon looking at the angered reactions to this tweet, the former cricketer posted a series of tweets, defending his post.

Sanjay said that the trolls should know that he reached out to many farmers in distress and had paid off loan fee of a few families before they bash him for being insensitive.

"Get a life guys! Last tweet was meant lightly for Mumbai folks living in flats & panicking because of locusts."

"Me, insensitive to farmers?? This is a person who travelled to Marathwada & visited houses of farmers who had committed suicide & yes, paid off loans of a few farmer families and want to do so much more. Had never shared this with the public, but had to today, to shut certain toxic people up," he wrote on Twitter.

HERE ARE THE TWEETS:

Get a life guys! Last tweet was meant lightly for Mumbai folks living in flats & panicking because of locusts. Me, insensitive to farmers?? This is a person who travelled to Marathwada & visited houses of farmers who had committed suicide & yes, paid off loans of a few. 1/2 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 28, 2020

..farmer families and want to do so much more. Had never shared this with the public, but had to today, to shut certain toxic people up. 2/2

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have been put on high alert as swarms of locusts make their way to India for the breeding season.

The authorities have warned about extensive crop losses if authorities fail to stop its spreading by June with the potential to kill crops when monsoon rains spur rice, cane, corn, cotton, and soybean sowing.

These locusts have India after travelling from Africa through Yemen, Iran, and Pakistan.