Cricket

Cricket

'Gauti bhai is very....': Rishabh Pant reveals big change in dressing room after Rahul Dravid's departure

Dravid's tenure concluded on a high note, with India securing the T20 World Cup, leaving Gambhir with the formidable task of maintaining the team's high standards.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 03:50 PM IST

'Gauti bhai is very....': Rishabh Pant reveals big change in dressing room after Rahul Dravid's departure
Courtesy: X
In July of this year, Team India entered a new era with Gautam Gambhir assuming the role of head coach for the senior men's team, succeeding Rahul Dravid. Dravid's tenure concluded on a high note, with India securing the T20 World Cup, leaving Gambhir with the formidable task of maintaining the team's high standards. The pressure is undeniably intense, not only on Gambhir but also on his support staff, to ensure India's continued dominance in world cricket.

Gambhir's coaching journey commenced positively with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sri Lanka in the T20I series, signaling the start of a fresh era under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav in the shortest format. However, the subsequent ODI series presented a more challenging test, as India suffered a 0-2 defeat in the three-match series. Despite the initial mixed results, there is a palpable sense of optimism and anticipation surrounding Gambhir's leadership.

Rishabh Pant, India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter who participated in the Sri Lanka tour, recently shared his perspective on working under Gambhir's guidance.

In a recent interview on JioCinema prior to the Duleep Trophy, where he is representing India B, Pant discussed the working styles of both Dravid and Gambhir. The wicketkeeper-batsman has a strong bond with Gambhir, which was formed during their time together at Delhi Capitals and in their state team.

Pant commended Dravid for his balanced and composed approach, while noting that Gambhir possesses a more aggressive mindset.

“I feel Rahul bhai was very balanced as a human being and as a coach. It could be both good and bad. There are positives and negatives, and it depends on where individuals want to focus. Gauti bhai (Gambhir) is more aggressive, he's very one-sided about the fact that you have to win. But you need to find the right balance and improve,” Pant said.

Team India is set to resume Test action later in September as they prepare to host Bangladesh in a highly anticipated two-Test series. Bangladesh is coming off a historic 2-0 Test series victory over Pakistan on foreign soil.

Rishabh Pant is almost certain to make his return to the Test squad for the upcoming series. However, there is speculation surrounding the inclusion of Dhruv Jurel, who showcased his wicketkeeping skills and impressive batting performances during India's previous Test series in England.

It will be intriguing to see if Jurel will maintain his place in the side, given his recent success. The competition for spots in the Indian Test squad is fierce, and every player will be looking to make a strong case for their inclusion in the team.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
