Gautam Gambhir wants THIS player to bat at No 3 in T20Is and it's not Virat Kohli

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday (November 17) said that Suryakumar Yadav should bat at No. 3 in T20Is even when former T20I skipper Virat Kohli returns to the team.

Gambhir made the statement after Suryakumar scored 62 runs in just 40 balls against New Zealand in the T20I series opener against New Zealand in Jaipur. Suryakumar Yadav was promoted to bat at No. 3 in the absence of Kohli and the batter took full advantage of the change in batting position to play the match-winning knock.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir said Suryakumar batting at No. 3 in T20Is will play an important role in helping India carry the momentum built by Team India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

"He (Suryakumar) has got many options. He plays spin very well. He has got all the shots, he is a 360 player as well. That is what makes him very difficult to bowl at. When Virat Kohli comes back, I still want to see Suryakumar bat at No. 3 and Virat at No. 4," Gambhir said.

"That gives India an option to continue with the momentum because Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are very explosive at the top. And Surya at No. 3 could be your best option because he can continue the momentum and Virat can be an anchor at No.4 probably like how Steve Smith has been for Australia. If you lose a couple of early wickets, Virat can manage that middle order," he added.

According to Gambhir, Kohli should play the anchor role and use his experience to guide Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer. "So once, Virat gets in, I still want to see Surya batting at No. 3 because he will win you many more games while batting at No. 3. If you bat Virat at No. 3, then there is hardly any experience in that middle order with Surya, Rishabh following. So Virat will probably have to play that most important role, play that anchor role and bring the middle-order together," Gambhir noted.